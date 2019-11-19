The Advocate Notices
F. Ruggiero & Sons Inc
732 Yonkers Ave
Yonkers, NY 10704
(914) 375-1400
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Bartholomew's Church
Yonkers, NY
1937 - 2019
Louis Brusco Notice
Louis Edward Brusco
Louis Edward Brusco, 81, formerly of Yonkers, NY, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Paola, Italy, on December 26, 1937 to the late Fiore Brusco and Angelina Pagnotta Brusco.
He arrived in the United States via the USAT Thomas H. Barry in 1946 . He lived in New York City until 1966 where he moved to Yonkers, NY and then to Hawthorne, NY in 2016.
He graduated from St. Ann's Academy (now Archbishop Molloy HS) in Queens and attended St. John's University where he graduated in 1960 with a degree in Business Administration.
In 1959 he married Angela Nanoia and stayed happily married for 60 years.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children: Dr. Louis (Stephanie) Brusco Jr. of Scotch Plains, NJ; Michael (Dawn) Brusco of Stamford CT; and Maria (Christopher) Jost of Hawthorne, NY.
He is also survived by seven grandchildren; Jennifer (Jon) Desroches, Jessica Brusco, Michael Brusco, Danielle Brusco, Matthew Brusco, Angelo Brusco Jost, and Louis Brusco Jost.
He also leaves two sisters, Teresa (Michael) Downey of New Canaan, CT, Tona (Raymond) Moore of Indiana, his close friend Anthony (Maria) Giampaolo, and many nieces, nephews and godchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother John (Elvira) Brusco and Gloria (Edward) Flanagan.
Louis was co-owner of Brusco Fuel Oil Co. and Brusco Enterprises in New York City. He was also past president of the St. Francis of Paola Society in Yonkers as well as a longtime member of the Holy Name Society at St. Bartholomew's Church. It was fitting that his last meal was sausages and peppers because that was what he was known to serve at the annual Holy Name picnic.
He had a love for his grandchildren that rivaled no other. He cherished his friends, especially those from the Pi Alpha Sigma fraternity at St. John's University.
A huge sports fan, he enjoyed being frustrated by the New York Giants, the Yankees, and will always have a special place in his heart for the St. John's University basketball team.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Louis' memory may be made to Special Olympics – specialolympics.org
Funeral Mass Saturday, November 23rd at 9:30 a.m. at St. Bartholomew's Church, Yonkers, NY with entombment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, NY. The family will be present on Thursday, November 21st from 4-8 p.m. and Friday, November 22nd from 2-5 and 7-9 p.m. at Ruggiero & Sons, Inc. Funeral Home & Cremation Services – 732 Yonkers Avenue, Yonkers, NY 10704 – (914) 375-1400 – www.frswfh.com
Published in Stamford Advocate from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019
