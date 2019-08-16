The Advocate Notices
|
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 348-4949
Louis Cappiello
Louis Cappiello, 86, a lifelong resident of Stamford, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 15, 2019, with his family by his side. Louis was born in Stamford, on September 21, 1932, son of the late Vincent and Rose DiPaoli Cappiello.
After graduating from Stamford High School, Louis served in the US Air Force during the post WWII reconstruction in Japan. He began his career with Atlantic National Bank at 999 Bedford St. in Stamford. The bank was subsequently acquired by Connecticut National Bank. Louis then joined First Stamford Bank (now People's United Bank). He rose through the ranks to become Vice President of Operations. Louis later worked at Putnam Trust and Patriot National Bank until his retirement.
Louis is survived by his loving children, Michael, Cathy, Stephen and John Cappiello, all of Stamford. Louis is also survived by his sisters, Jenny Tarantino of Danbury, Mary Price of Stamford, and Elizabeth Ann Grecco of Bethel, along with a brother Vincent Cappiello of Norwalk. Louis is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Louis was also predeceased by his wife, Antoinette Cappiello in 2018, his brother Anthony Cappiello, and two sisters Lucille Koda and Carmella Renda.
Funeral Services and Interment will be privately held at a later date.
The family requests that donations be made to , , P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the Cappiello family with the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 18, 2019
