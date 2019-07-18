Louis Edward Peluso Jr.

Louis Edward Peluso Jr., known as "Eddie" to friends, and as "Pop-pop" to his family, passed peacefully on June 22, 2019. A resident of Stamford since 1962, Ed was 92. He was the son of the late Catharine Scheller and Louis Edward Peluso, Sr., of Bridgeport. He was predeceased by his wife Dorothy Card Peluso ("Dot") and two brothers, Albert Peluso and Joseph Peluso. Ed is survived by his two daughters, Nancy Peluso and her husband Bill Langbein of Berkeley, CA, and Joyce Peluso of Stamford; three grandchildren, Christine Decoteau and husband Joseph Decoteau; Francis Langbein and wife Onnie Do Langbein; and Clayton Langbein; and one great-granddaughter, Paige Decoteau.

Ed was born in the Bronx, New York on January 16, 1927. He grew up in Bridgeport, CT and married Dorothy Card of Stratford. He served in the Navy from 1945-46. Ed was the only member of his extended family to earn a college degree, a B.A. in psychology at Marietta College, where he was the coxswain on Marietta's rowing team. Ed's lifetime career was as a salesman. He was a devoted father, grandfather, and uncle to some 33 nieces and nephews, and a friend to many.

Ed's special gift was his irreverent humor that he shared easily and often with others. Everyone will remember the laughter generated by and surrounding Ed.

A Celebration of Ed's life will be held at the Leo P. Gallagher Funeral Home, at 2900 Summer Street, Stamford on July 27, 2019 from 9:00-11:00 a.m., followed immediately by burial at Spring Grove Cemetery, 41 Hecker Ave., Darien. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Ed's memory to the YMCA of Stamford Programs for Youth (https://stamfordymca.org/give-back/donors-making-difference/) or the (support.woundedwarriorproject.org/Donate?). Published in Stamford Advocate on July 21, 2019