Louis Frank Malizia
Louis Frank Malizia, resident of The Villages, FL and native of Stamford, CT, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Louis was born in Stamford, CT on May 14, 1934 to the late Orazio and Angelina (Carella) Malizia.
Louis is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Jean Allison (Gallacher) Malizia, his children; Louis Malizia and his wife Kathryn, Diane Mallozzi and her husband Rosario, and Angela Malizia, three grandchildren; Christian, Tarra and Sara, and his sister, Joann Venneri. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his stepmother, Lucia (DeRubeis) Malizia and brothers Anthony, Joseph and Donald Malizia.
Louis worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 44 years and retired as a Supervisor of Accident Investigation. He was a special cop for the Stamford Police Department and worked as a starter for 34 years at E. Gaynor Brennan Golf Course where he was well known by generations of golfers. Louis was a giving person who was active in his community throughout his life. He was President of the Young Adult Club and Teen Canteen Director at The Italian Center of Stamford. He also volunteered for the Italian American Club in The Villages, Florida.
Louis was a devoted son, husband, father and grandfather. His family was his priority and he was always there to love, support, guide and care for them. He was so proud of his grandchildren and loved them very much. He was affectionately known as Papa. Louis enjoyed family vacations, road trips, concert shows, golf, bowling, card games, walks, music and watching old westerns. He will be greatly missed.
A celebration of Louis' life will be held on Thursday, August 8th, from 4pm to 8pm, at Zody's 19th Hole, 451 Stillwater Road, in Stamford. All are welcome to attend. A mass in Louis' memory was held last week at St. Timothy R.C. Church in The Villages, FL.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 4, 2019