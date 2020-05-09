Louis Paul Levine
Louis Paul Levine, a fifty-five year resident of Stamford, Connecticut, died on May 7, 2020, at the age of 82.
Louis is survived by his loving wife of fifty-seven years, Sondra (Dantzker) Levine; his children, Eric Marc Levine, of Waterford, Connecticut, and Jodi Zev Levine of Stamford, Connecticut; his sister, Lucille Towbis of Boca Raton, Florida; and his three grandchildren, Ryan Benjamin Levine, of New York, New York, and Erin Rachel Levine and Lucas Jaden Levine, of Glastonbury, Connecticut.
Louis was born in Queens, New York, on May 22, 1937, the son of the late David and Florence (Lipschitz) Levine. He graduated from Columbia University and served in the Naval Reserve in the late 1960s, receiving an honorable discharge in 1969. Louis was an accomplished television director, having worked in that capacity from the 1960s through 2017. He was a longtime employee of WNYW-TV (Fox 5 New York), formerly WNEW-TV (Metromedia), where he directed such shows as the 10 O'Clock News, Sports Extra, A Current Affair, hosted by Maury Povich, and Made in New York, co-hosted by Matt Lauer and Jill Rappaport. He thereafter worked as a director for Fox News Network for many years until his retirement. Louis was a long-standing member of the Directors Guild of America.
Louis was engaged in public service in Stamford for numerous years, having served as a member of the Environmental Protection Board from 1980 through 1984 and again from 1987 through 2019. He served as the board chairman for more than fifteen years. He also served as an auxiliary police officer and as a Justice of the Peace. As a Justice of the Peace, he officiated many civil marriage ceremonies. He volunteered as a little league coach for North Stamford Little League and was a member of Congregation Agudath Sholom.
Louis was a devoted husband and father, and will be deeply missed by family, friends and all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Louis Paul Levine may be mailed to Feed the Children, P.O. Box 36, Oklahoma City, OK 73101, or online at www.feedthechildren.org To extend a personal message to the family, please visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Thomas Gallagher Funeral Home (203) 359-9999.
Published in Stamford Advocate on May 9, 2020.