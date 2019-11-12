|
Louisa Kilgore Bryner
Gillespie
1924-2019
Louisa Kilgore Bryner Gillespie "Gorilla Mama"
Louisa Kilgore Bryner Gillespie of Stamford, CT passed away on June 29th, 2019 at the age of 94. Louisa was the youngest of four children born to Clyde Upstill Bryner and Margaret Peoples Bryner. Louisa grew up in Greensburg, PA. She graduated from Greensburg High School in 1942. In 1949, Louisa married the late James F.E (Frank) Gillespie, a student at The University of Pennsylvania Law School. They moved from Philadelphia to Arlington, VA and eventually to Larchmont, NY where they lived for 36 years. Louisa was a member of the Larchmont Yacht Club, The Larchmont Community Chorus and The New Rochelle League For Service, where she became a certified nurse's aide at New Rochelle Hospital.
Louisa's true passion was working with animals. At age 53, Louisa enrolled in Sarah Lawrence College, studying ethology and doing observational studies of gorillas at the Bronx Zoo. In 1980, the Bronx Zoo hired Louisa to join the late Caroline Atkinson as a surrogate mother to mother-rejected baby gorillas in captivity. Over a period of 25 years, Caroline and Louisa raised 30 baby gorillas. Louisa was especially proud of the fact that their females grew up to raise their own babies. Dr. Bill and Amy Weber, authors of the book "In the Kingdom of Gorillas" wrote, "The surrogate program at the Bronx Zoo produced nearly ten percent of all the gorillas now living in US zoos. It solved a critical problem through a combination of professional skill and commitment. And its success owes a debt of great gratitude to two remarkable women."
Louisa was a world traveler and went to Africa numerous times to study mountain gorillas in the wild. Aside from traveling, Louisa enjoyed reading, knitting, playing cards, gardening, and spending time with her family. She is survived by her son Jeff Gillespie and his wife Jude, her daughter Anne Gillespie Jayson and her husband William and daughters Katherine and Margaret Gillespie; grandchildren Gillian Graves, Jason Gillespie, Laura Jayson, Elizabeth Ludwig, and William Jayson, Jr. and her ten great-grandchildren.
Donations in Louisa's memory can be made to The Wildlife Conservation Society, 2300 Southern Boulevard, Bronx, NY 10460, PersontoPerson, 1864 Post Road, Darien, CT 06820 and to The Duvall Home, P.O.Box 220036 Glenwood, FL 32722
