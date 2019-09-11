|
|
Louise A. Bove
Louise A. Bove, a longtime resident of Stamford, passed away at Stamford Hospital on Sunday, September 8, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on August 2, 1929 and was one of two children born to the late Thomas and Adeline Nolan. Louise was 90 years old at the time of her passing.
Louise grew up in Brooklyn and moved to Stamford in 1953 where she raised her five children and where she worked as a LPN at St. Joseph Hospital for over 30 years. After her retirement from nursing, she liked to sew, work in her garden and do crossword puzzles.
Louise is survived by her children; Patricia Flayer of New Jersey, Donna Smyle and husband, Bruce, of Stamford, Susan Colello of Stamford and Chris Bove and wife, Laurel, of Indiana, nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Louise was loved by many and will be missed dearly.
In addition to her parents Louise was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Bove, a brother, Thomas Nolan, and by her longtime companion, Robert Hannifan.
The family will receive the condolences and sympathy of friends and family on Saturday, September 14th from 11am to 1pm at Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Ave., Stamford, CT 06902.
The funeral arrangements were made with Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford. If you'd like to leave a message of condolence for the family, you may visit the guestbook hosted on www.bosakfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Sept. 12, 2019