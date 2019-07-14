|
|
Louise Ancrum
Louise Ancrum, 94, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2019 at St. Camillus Center surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 3, 1924 in Camden, South Carolina to Pete Nelson and Kate Johnson Nelson. Mrs. Ancrum was predeceased by her husband Harold L. Ancrum. Her legacy of love will be treasured by four daughters; Freddie Mae Bennett, Linda Howsie (John), Juanita Thompson and Janice Razor (Charles), one son; Vernon Williams (Cassandra) and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great – great grandchildren, nieces, nephews extended family and friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. followed by a service of celebration at 11:00 a.m. at Greater Faith Tabernacle Baptist Church, 27 Baxter Ave. Stamford, CT. with Apostle Elizabeth Dukes officiating and Bishop James Hinton, Jr. eulogist. Interment will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery, Darien. Services entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services.
Published in Stamford Advocate on July 15, 2019