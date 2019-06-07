|
|
Louise B. Scott
Louise B. Scott, age 82, transitioned peacefully Wednesday, June 5, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born August 22, 1936, in Florence, South Carolina to William Hamp Benjamin and Jessie Brown Dumas. Mrs. Scott was married to Clyde Scott of Stamford, Connecticut. She retired from the City of Stamford after twenty-eight years of service. Her memory will be cherished by her husband Clyde Scott, one daughter; Rachael E. Scott, two sons; Craig Scott (Pamela) and Robert Scott (Kylie), three adored grandchildren; Carl Scott, Raeann Scott and Reid Scott and a host of extended family and friends. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. followed by a service of celebration at 11:00 am at Union Baptist Church, 805 Newfield Ave., Stamford, CT. with Rev. Dr. Robert W. Perry officiating. Interment will be private. Services entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services
Published in StamfordAdvocate on June 7, 2019