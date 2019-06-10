Louise Galgano

Louise Galgano, age 99, of Boca Raton, FL and Stamford, CT, passed peacefully from this life on May 24, 2019. Louise was born on July 7, 1919 in Brooklyn, NY to William and Marie (Esposito) Savino, and spent a wonderful 74 years married to her husband, the late Albert Galgano. She led a full and active life for all of her ninety-nine years, touching anyone she met with her friendly disposition and kind heart. Beloved by her wide circle of family and friends, she enjoyed bringing people together and encouraging others to pursue all the activities that brought her joy – dancing, swimming, fashion, knitting, travel and so many more.

Louise was predeceased by her husband, parents, brother and two sisters. She is survived by her son Thomas (Charlotte van Etten), daughter Linda Onis (Carlos), and sister-in-law Helen Martinetti (Nicholas). Also surviving are grandchildren Michael (Angie Cong), Kristina Oberg, Lauren Bellmare (Charles) and Charles Onis; great-grandchildren Zachary and Candace Oberg, and Cecilia and Lydia Bellmare; and a large extended family. A memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Ascension Church, Boca Raton, Florida. Published in StamfordAdvocate on June 10, 2019