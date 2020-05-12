Lucille A. BiancardiLucille A. Biancardi, age 77, beloved wife of the late Victor R. Biancardi, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. Lucille was born on May 25, 1942 in Stamford, CT, the daughter of the late James and Lina Mecca, and grew up on West Ave., Stamford and graduated from Stamford High School where she was awarded the Daughters of the American Revolution Medal. Lucille was best known for co-owning Vic's Cycle and Mower and Vic's Laundromat on Shippan Ave. in Stamford. Lucille is survived by her loving son, Victor R. Biancardi, Jr. and his wife Cristina Biancardi. Her grandchildren, Raymond, Luciano, Sophia, and Isabella and her brother James and his wife Erna of New Jersey and her nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her loving dog Susie. She was predeceased by her beloved brother Donald Mecca.Due to the restrictions caused by the public health situation, there will be a graveside service on Friday, May 15, at 11:00 a.m. at St. John's Cemetery on Hoyt Street in Darien, CT. Lacerenza Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.