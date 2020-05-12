Lucille A. Biancardi
1942 - 2020
Lucille A. Biancardi
Lucille A. Biancardi, age 77, beloved wife of the late Victor R. Biancardi, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. Lucille was born on May 25, 1942 in Stamford, CT, the daughter of the late James and Lina Mecca, and grew up on West Ave., Stamford and graduated from Stamford High School where she was awarded the Daughters of the American Revolution Medal. Lucille was best known for co-owning Vic's Cycle and Mower and Vic's Laundromat on Shippan Ave. in Stamford. Lucille is survived by her loving son, Victor R. Biancardi, Jr. and his wife Cristina Biancardi. Her grandchildren, Raymond, Luciano, Sophia, and Isabella and her brother James and his wife Erna of New Jersey and her nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her loving dog Susie. She was predeceased by her beloved brother Donald Mecca.
Due to the restrictions caused by the public health situation, there will be a graveside service on Friday, May 15, at 11:00 a.m. at St. John's Cemetery on Hoyt Street in Darien, CT. Lacerenza Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.



Published in Stamford Advocate on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. John's Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 12, 2020
She was such a lovely lady and was the proud wife of such a great man . My parents were friends with them for so many years . Since I was a child many a bike was purchased through Vic's bike shop . They ALLWAYS donated a bike to st.marys school for the raffle in the 1970s . I was one of the winners in about 1974 . I got a smaller bike and they kept on trade for a ten speed . I rode till I got my drivers ID. They were so intune with there son Vic and gave him the moral compass to be the upstanding professional that he is today . Sorry for the loss of your dear mom . Timothy P. Kraus
Timothy Kraus
Neighbor
May 12, 2020
Victor, I am sorry to hear of your mom's passing, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Peter Valenzon
Friend
