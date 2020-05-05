Lucille C. Domizio
Lucille C. Domizio, 86, formerly of Stamford passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Waveny Care Center in New Canaan, CT. She was born on December 4, 1933 in Port Chester, NY to the late Saverio and Maria Lucia Coviello Bubbico.
As well as being a loving homemaker, Lucille worked at C.O. Miller and Howland's in Stamford and was retired from The Fidelity Trust Company.
Lucille is survived by her loving son, Bruce Domizio and his wife Paige of Redding, CT, her daughter Lucille Domizio of Trumbull, CT and grandson Alex Zaniewski, as well as her dear friend, Bernedette Suppa of Norwalk, CT.
Besides her parents, Lucille was predeceased by her husband Paul S. Domizio and her brother, Anthony Bubbico.
Lucille's family would like to extend a special thank you to the amazing staff at Waveny Care Center for providing loving care, support and friendship to Lucille and her family for the past seven years of her life.
Funeral services and Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Lucille's memory to the American Cancer Society, CT Chapter, 38 Richards Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06854
The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the Domizio family with the arrangements.
Published in Stamford Advocate on May 5, 2020.