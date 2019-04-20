Lucrezia "Grace" Sciarretta

Lucrezia Sciarretta, lovingly known to friends and family as Grace, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 17th with her loving family by her side following a courageous fight with breast cancer. She was 88 years old at the time of her passing.

A longtime resident of Stamford, Grace was born on May 19, 1930 in the town of Grumo Appula, near Provincia De Bari, Italy and was one of four children born to the late Vincenzo and Theresa (Loizzo) Savino.

Gracie was known as a great cook, fabulous baker and loved to be surrounded by her family as much as possible. She had a profound love of her grandchildren - which gave her a newfound purpose in life after the passing of her husband, Sebastiano (Sam). She had the patience of a saint, the strength of a bull, and the heart of a giant. Her love extended far beyond her immediate family and to all who came in contact with her. She had a special love for all children she met over the years and often referred to her as Nonna Grace. As her grandchildren grew, Nana's home became a gathering place for lunch after school where they would have authentic Italian food and desserts.

Grace is survived by her daughter; Vincenza (Enza) Pisano and her husband Joseph, her son; Sam Sciarretta, and her beloved grandchildren; Francesco (Frank) and Samantha (Grace) Pisano, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters; Rosa (Joseph) Savino and Caterina (Giuseppe) DeChiara and her brother and sister-in-law; Francesco and Chiara Savino, and her husband Sebastiano "Sam" Sciarretta.

A wake will be held for Grace on Monday, April 22nd, from 4pm to 8pm, at Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, Stamford, CT 06902. A mass of Christian burial will take place on Tuesday, April 23rd at 10am at St. Gabriel R.C. Church, 914 Newfield Avenue, Stamford, CT 06905. The entombment will immediately follow mass at the community mausoleum at St. John R.C. cemetery in Darien.

Published in StamfordAdvocate on Apr. 20, 2019