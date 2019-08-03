|
|
Lucy C. Joyce
Lucy C. Joyce, 97, a longtime resident of Stamford, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, August 2, 2019. Born in Port Chester, NY on April 9, 1922, Lucy was the daughter of the late Rocco and Mary Carlo.
Lucy worked for Champion International in Stamford for many years before retiring. Lucy had a zest for life and was a true people person. She enjoyed socializing and was an active member of the Over Sixty Club in Stamford. Lucy loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who she adored. Lucy will be dearly missed.
Lucy is survived by her devoted son, Tim Joyce and his wife Kathy of Stamford, her son-in-law Rick Robustelli of Stamford, her seven cherished grandchildren Terrance Joyce and his fiancée Courtney Carney, Kelly Joyce Behm and her husband Kelley, Maggie Joyce, Marc Robustelli and his wife Meg, Katie Robustelli, Emily Kaufman and her husband Luke, and Gregory Robustelli. Lucy is survived by her great-grandchildren Mia and Anna Robustelli, Jack, James, and Connor Kaufman and Rowen Behm. She is also survived by her niece Marylou Rigat and nephew Ralph Morgan.
Besides her parents, Lucy was also predeceased by her husband Edward Joyce, her daughter Kathy Joyce Robustelli and three sisters, Nettie Morgan, Rose Tait and Katherine Gulli.
The family wishes to thank Lucy's caregivers, Inez White, Montanise Paulmon and Eartha Laurore for their comfort and care.
Family and friends may call at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford on Thursday morning, August 8, 2019 from 8:00-9:30 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 AM at The Basilica of St. John the Evangelist RC Church, 279 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Interment will follow at St. John's RC Cemetery, Darien.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Lucy's memory to the Carl & Dorothy Bennett Cancer Center, 1 Hospital Plaza, Stamford, CT or Starfish Connection, Inc., 1127 High Ridge Road, Stamford, CT.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 4, 2019