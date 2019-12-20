|
Lucy Mele
Lucy Mele, born January 15, 1925, passed away peacefully on the evening of December 15, 2019. She was 94 years old.
Above all a loving mother and grandmother, Lucy is survived by her four children and seven grandchildren, Dale and her son Brendan; Lori (Alan) and their daughters Lucyann and Amanda; Ralph (Marlene) and their children, Andreas, Victor, and Emily; and Cheryl (John) and their daughter Linsey.
Born and raised in New York City, Lucy was a gifted student - a math prodigy - who skipped two grades, attending high school at the age of 12 and college at the age of 16. Athletic in her youth, she enjoyed horseback riding, swimming, and always the beach while spending her summers in Staten Island.
Starting at the age of 19, she worked on Wall Street for the War Shipping Administration as the supervisor of statisticians, assisting with the World War II effort. In 1952, Lucy married Dr. Ralph M. Esposito, a New York dentist. They raised their four children in Stamford, CT, where they were members of St. Leo Parish and the Roxbury Swim & Tennis Club. They divorced in 1985.
Lucy volunteered in the church, Stamford schools, and other community organizations. She served as President of the Stamford Women's Club, earned her real estate broker's license, and prospered as a full charge bookkeeper and office manager. She was employed for nearly 20 years in the Stamford, Greenwich, and New York areas.
Lucy was gifted at so many things and enjoyed crabbing, fishing, miniature golf, and croquet with her grandchildren. She was an avid bowler and member of the award-winning Shanana Bowling team, and also played golf. What she loved most was spending time with her family around the dinner table where she shared her gourmet cooking, intellectual conversations, and her good sense of humor. An impeccable host, Lucy enjoyed countless social gatherings with family and friends. A friend to all; a woman of integrity, elegance, and fashion. Lucy was an individual of great strength, intelligence, wisdom, warmth, and most of all, heart. She passes these gifts along to the ones she loved and who loved her so very deeply.
As Lucy's high school yearbook caption states: "With rings on her fingers and bells on her toes, she will have music wherever she goes."
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Leo Parish, 24 Roxbury Rd., Stamford, CT, on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Putnam Cemetery, 35 Parsonage Rd., Greenwich, CT.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Lucy Mele to the . Please visit the website at act.alz.org or call (800) 272-3900.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Dec. 23, 2019