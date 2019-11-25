|
Lucy M. Scofield
Lucy Mary Scofield, 83, a lifelong resident of Stamford passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Greenwich Hospital. She was born in Stamford on December 26, 1934 to the late Joseph and Constance D'Amato Giagnorio.
Lucy was employed as a keypunch operator at Clairol, Inc. for twenty eight years before her retirement in 1996.
Lucy is survived by her loving children, Kimberly Crispino of RI, John Scofield and his wife Lisa of CT and Jim Scofield and his wife Elena of CT, as well as her brother John Giagnorio of Stamford, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Gabriel RC Church, 914 Newfield Avenue, Stamford. Interment will follow at St. John's RC Cemetery, Darien.
The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the Scofield family with the arrangements.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Nov. 26, 2019