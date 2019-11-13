|
Ludivic Ronalson Ebanks
Ludivic Ronalson Ebanks was born March 18, 1947 in West Bay Grand Cayman to parents Ronald Garland Ebanks and Lizette Arabella Ebanks. He grew up in Cayman fishing, biking and swimming with friends until his family moved to Brooklyn, New York in 1963. Ludivic made his home in Brooklyn. There he met his wife of more than fifty years.
Following the tradition of his family, Ludivic became a merchant marine and sailed National Bulk Carriers. In 1970, he became a US Citizen. Eventually he went to work for The Military Sealift Command. Ludivic worked his way up to 2nd Engineer. He retired from MSC with over 30 years of service. Upon retiring, he and his wife, moved to Port Arthur, TX, where he resided until his recent passing.
Ludivic was preceded in by his parents Ronald and Lizette Ebanks, sister Paulette Ebanks and daughter Rhonda Arabella Ebanks. Left behind to cherish his memory is his wife Irene Caroll "Christian" Ebanks, daughter Charlene "Ebanks" Beamon and her husband William Beamon, daughter Stephanie Carol "Ebanks" Ashmeade and her husband John Ashmeade, Brother Steven Ebanks, Sister Ludivene "Ebanks" Dilbert, her children Jack Ebanks and Tara Rivers and their children, six grandchildren: Alexandria Crews Schettler and husband Steven Schettler, Ariel Beamon, Rory Ashmeade, Skylar Ebanks, Ian Ashmeade and Lance Ebanks, and 1 great-grandson, Marcus Jones, Jr.
A loving man, Ludivic will be missed by all who knew him.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Nov. 14, 2019