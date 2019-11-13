The Advocate Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home
2900 Summer Street
Stamford, CT 069054304
(203) 327-1313
Resources
More Obituaries for Ludivic Ebanks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ludivic Ebanks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ludivic Ebanks Notice
Ludivic Ronalson Ebanks
Ludivic Ronalson Ebanks was born March 18, 1947 in West Bay Grand Cayman to parents Ronald Garland Ebanks and Lizette Arabella Ebanks. He grew up in Cayman fishing, biking and swimming with friends until his family moved to Brooklyn, New York in 1963. Ludivic made his home in Brooklyn. There he met his wife of more than fifty years.
Following the tradition of his family, Ludivic became a merchant marine and sailed National Bulk Carriers. In 1970, he became a US Citizen. Eventually he went to work for The Military Sealift Command. Ludivic worked his way up to 2nd Engineer. He retired from MSC with over 30 years of service. Upon retiring, he and his wife, moved to Port Arthur, TX, where he resided until his recent passing.
Ludivic was preceded in by his parents Ronald and Lizette Ebanks, sister Paulette Ebanks and daughter Rhonda Arabella Ebanks. Left behind to cherish his memory is his wife Irene Caroll "Christian" Ebanks, daughter Charlene "Ebanks" Beamon and her husband William Beamon, daughter Stephanie Carol "Ebanks" Ashmeade and her husband John Ashmeade, Brother Steven Ebanks, Sister Ludivene "Ebanks" Dilbert, her children Jack Ebanks and Tara Rivers and their children, six grandchildren: Alexandria Crews Schettler and husband Steven Schettler, Ariel Beamon, Rory Ashmeade, Skylar Ebanks, Ian Ashmeade and Lance Ebanks, and 1 great-grandson, Marcus Jones, Jr.
A loving man, Ludivic will be missed by all who knew him.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ludivic's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -