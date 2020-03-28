|
|
Luella Washington
Luella Washington passed away peacefully on March 25, 2020 at her residence. She was born on April 18, 1928 in Stamford, Connecticut to the late Ivory and Alma Palmer Brown. Mrs. Washington was predeceased by her husband Stanley Washington, Sr. and daughter Marlene Drakeford. Her memory will be cherished by her daughter; Arlethia Washington, her son; Stanley Washington, Jr. (Elsa), one sister; Allie Brown, three brothers; George W. Brown, James Brown and Rodney Brown, five grandchildren; Michael Miller, English L. Drakeford, Jr., Dawn L. Drakeford, Jennifer Washington and Quintin Hernandez-Washington, three great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 30, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. followed by a service of remembrance at 11:00 a.m. at Graves Medley. Funeral Services with Rev. Michael Pollard officiating. The funeral is private. Interment will follow at Woodland Cemetery.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Mar. 29, 2020