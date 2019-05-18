|
Luellen Fields
Fields, Luellen, May 12, 2019 - of Haverford, PA, formerly of Stamford, CT. Daughter of the late Brig. Gen. Kenneth E. Fields and Fredrica Hastings Fields. Luellen was one of the first women to graduate with a Masters of Architecture degree from Columbia University. Dear sister of the late CDR. David and Dr. Stephen Fields. She is survived by her sister-in-law Mary Fields; nephews Kenneth, David (Lisa), Carter (Natalie) and Edward Fields; nieces Carolyn Cheyne (Richard) and Tracy Steele (Col. David); and numerous grand nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday, May 24, beginning at 10:30 a.m. with Funeral Service to commence at 11 a.m. at Church of the Redeemer, 230 Pennswood Rd., Bryn Mawr, PA. Interment is private.
Published in StamfordAdvocate on May 18, 2019