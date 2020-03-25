|
|
Luigi G. Funicella
Luigi G. Funicella, age 94, passed away on March 16, 2020 at Stamford Hospital. He was born in San Vincenzo La Costa, Italy on September 26, 1925. Luigi was predeceased by his brothers Salvatore Funicella and Sam Funicella and his wife Rose. He is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Florinda Funicella and his sons Frank Funicella (Lisa), Emilio Funicella (Astrid), and daughter Mary Boland (Michael), his sister-in-law Victoria Funicella and his nieces and nephews.
His greatest joy was his grandchildren Christin Chamberlain (Brad), Nicole McKissen (Stephen), Jules Denise (Jayson), Vanessa Tiriolo (Brian), Louis Funicella, Anthony Funicella and great-grandchildren Michael McKissen and Mia Chamberlain.
Due to current CDC Federal guidelines in keeping with public safety standards, the family held a private funeral on Friday, March 20th at St. Mary's Cemetery in Greenwich, CT.
The family wanted to thank their extended family and friends for their condolences.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT. If you would like to leave a condolence message for the family you may visit the guestbook on our website or on Facebook at facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Mar. 29, 2020