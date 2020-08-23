1/1
Luigi Tevolini
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Luigi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Luigi Tevolini
Luigi Tevolini, 89, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on August 22nd, 2020. He was born December 12th, 1930 in Battipaglia, Salerno, Italy. He was the son of the late Gennaro and Filomena Tevolini. He lived in Minturno, Latina, Italy where he owned and operated a retail store before coming to the United States in 1965. Luigi worked at Excelsior Hardware Company for over 30 years. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was a devoted Napoli soccer fan. Luigi is survived by his children Phyllis Altamura and husband Ralph, Jerry Tevolini and wife Michele; brother, Ferdinando Tevolini and partner Sarah Gorman; 5 grandchildren, Ilario (Samie), Luigi, Luigi (Lisa), Michael (Hannah), and Maria; 7 great-grandchildren, RJ, Joey, Gennaro, Lucia, Luigi, Theo, Mylo and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his loving wife, Maria, in 1988; 2 brothers, Pasquale and Antonio and 2 sisters-in-law, Caterina and Lucia.
A funeral procession will leave Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Ave., Stamford, CT on Wednesday, August 26th at 9:20 AM for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 37 Schuyler Ave., Stamford, CT. Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery, 124 Rock Rimmon road, Stamford, CT. Friends may call at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 25th, 2020 from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of ones choice. Luigi will be sadly missed and never forgotten. To share a memory or a condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lacerenza Funeral Home and Cremation Services
8 Schuyler Ave
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 324-0158
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lacerenza Funeral Home and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved