Luigi Tevolini
Luigi Tevolini, 89, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on August 22nd, 2020. He was born December 12th, 1930 in Battipaglia, Salerno, Italy. He was the son of the late Gennaro and Filomena Tevolini. He lived in Minturno, Latina, Italy where he owned and operated a retail store before coming to the United States in 1965. Luigi worked at Excelsior Hardware Company for over 30 years. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was a devoted Napoli soccer fan. Luigi is survived by his children Phyllis Altamura and husband Ralph, Jerry Tevolini and wife Michele; brother, Ferdinando Tevolini and partner Sarah Gorman; 5 grandchildren, Ilario (Samie), Luigi, Luigi (Lisa), Michael (Hannah), and Maria; 7 great-grandchildren, RJ, Joey, Gennaro, Lucia, Luigi, Theo, Mylo and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his loving wife, Maria, in 1988; 2 brothers, Pasquale and Antonio and 2 sisters-in-law, Caterina and Lucia.
A funeral procession will leave Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Ave., Stamford, CT on Wednesday, August 26th at 9:20 AM for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 37 Schuyler Ave., Stamford, CT. Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery, 124 Rock Rimmon road, Stamford, CT. Friends may call at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 25th, 2020 from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of ones choice. Luigi will be sadly missed and never forgotten. To share a memory or a condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com