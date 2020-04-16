|
|
Luigia Tamburri
Luigia Tamburri, 93, of Stamford passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Settefrati, Italy on March 20, 1927, the daughter of the late Antonio and Antonietta Tamburro. She was predeceased by her husband Orazio Tamburri.
Luigia is survived by her beloved daughters Emily Camillo (Al) of Stamford, CT, Ellen Melchionno (Teodoro) of Stamford, CT, and Marie Laria of Stamford, CT, her loving grandchildren Dania Guilfoyle (Gerard) of Stamford, CT, Vito Melchionno of Stamford, CT, Patricia Woods (Barry) of Fairfield, CT, Michael Camillo (Jenna) of Stamford, CT, Alison Camillo of Stamford, CT, Joseph Laria of Stamford, CT, Nina Arciuolo (Michael) of Stamford, CT, and Adriana Rogers (Ben) of Norwalk, CT, five great-grandchildren Kevin Guilfoyle, Michael Camillo Jr., Isabella Camillo, Ben Rogers, and Gianna Arciuolo. She's also survived by her siblings Lucia Frattaroli (Giovanni) of Stamford, CT, Giuseppe Tamburro (Stefanina) of Norwalk, CT, Maria Tamburro (Marco) of Canada, Gerardo Tamburro (Josephine) of Stamford, CT, and Fernanda Raus (Angelo) of Stamford, CT and sister-in-law Marianna Tamburro Stamford, CT. She is also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her husband, Luigia was predeceased by her brother Filippo Tamburro.
Luigia has been a long-time resident of Stamford, CT. After coming from Italy, she was a longtime employee at Clairol of Stamford, CT.
A special thank you to her extended family at Brighton Gardens of Stamford for the past 5 years.
Due to the current pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements were made under the direction of Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 17, 2020