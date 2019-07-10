The Advocate Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graves Medley Funeral Services
31 STILLWATER AVENUE
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 323-2666
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Union Baptist Church
805 Newfield Ave.
Stamford, CT
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Union Baptist Church
805 Newfield Ave.
Stamford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lydia Douglas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lydia Douglas


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lydia Douglas Notice
Lydia Douglas
Lydia Douglas, 71, passed away on July 4, 2019 at Sentara Leigh Hospital. She was born on January 23, 1948 in Stamford, Connecticut to Stephen Myers and Vivian Elliott Myers. Mrs. Douglas retired from Pitney Bowes Inc. after numerous years of service. Her memory will be cherished by her daughter; Danielle R. Douglas; two sons, David L. DeValda (DaWanda) and Michael S. Dominique; seven grandchildren; three sisters, Olivia Harris, Carol McRae and Kathy Humes; one brother, Tyrone Myers; her niece, Stephanie Paris Cooper (Rufus) and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. followed by a service of celebration at 11:00 a.m. at Union Baptist Church, 805 Newfield Ave., Stamford, CT with Rev. Dr. Robert W. Perry officiating. Interment will follow at Woodland Cemetery. Services entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services.
Published in Stamford Advocate on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graves Medley Funeral Services
Download Now