Lydia Douglas
Lydia Douglas, 71, passed away on July 4, 2019 at Sentara Leigh Hospital. She was born on January 23, 1948 in Stamford, Connecticut to Stephen Myers and Vivian Elliott Myers. Mrs. Douglas retired from Pitney Bowes Inc. after numerous years of service. Her memory will be cherished by her daughter; Danielle R. Douglas; two sons, David L. DeValda (DaWanda) and Michael S. Dominique; seven grandchildren; three sisters, Olivia Harris, Carol McRae and Kathy Humes; one brother, Tyrone Myers; her niece, Stephanie Paris Cooper (Rufus) and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. followed by a service of celebration at 11:00 a.m. at Union Baptist Church, 805 Newfield Ave., Stamford, CT with Rev. Dr. Robert W. Perry officiating. Interment will follow at Woodland Cemetery. Services entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services.
Published in Stamford Advocate on July 11, 2019