Lydia C. Maffei
Lydia C. Maffei, 78, a lifelong resident of Stamford passed away peacefully on Friday, August 23, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph P. Maffei. Lydia was born in Stamford on April 17, 1941 to the late Theodore and Angelina Iaizzi Coppola.
Lydia attended St. John's elementary school & Sacred Heart Academy in Stamford. Her main passion in life was fashion. This passion led her to obtain a degree in Textile Design & Fashion from the University of Connecticut. Upon graduation, she went to work with her parents who owned The Coppola Shop, the iconic women's dress and bridal shop which served Stamford for 50 years from 1940-1990. Lydia worked her way into an ownership position beginning in 1968. Lydia was an active member of the Stamford Community. She was involved with the Stamford Chamber of Commerce and the Stamford Kiwanis Club where she served as President from 1998-1999.
Lydia's warm and caring personality made all those around her feel welcomed and loved. Her smile and meticulous style would always brighten up a room.
Lydia is survived by her loving brother, Theodore J. Coppola of Norwalk, three nephews, Robert Coppola (Bernadette) of Fairfield, Michael Coppola of Norwalk and Stephen DeLeo (Tammy) of Norwalk, as well as four nieces, Cindy Kapteina (Barry) of Stamford, Jayne Bakis (Tom) of Stamford, Billie Schock (Rick) of Stamford and Patti-Ann Vakos (Paul) of Hamden. Also surviving are many grand and great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Lydia was predeceased by her sister-in-law, Jeanne Philipse Coppola, brother in law and sister-in-law, William F. and Leona DeLeo, and a nephew, Richard Coppola.
Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. John's RC Church, 1986 Post Road, Darien. Interment will follow at St. John's Cemetery, Darien. There will be no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Lydia's memory to The Carl & Dorothy Bennett Cancer Center, One Hospital Plaza, Stamford, CT 06902.
