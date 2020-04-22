|
|
Lydia Santiago
Lydia Santiago, 79 of Stamford passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Yale Hospital. Born in Yauco, Puerto Rico, she was one of six children born to the late Angelino Irizarry and Dominica Caraballo. She is predeceased by her husband of 42 years, Justiniano Santiago and survived by their children: Sam, Sandra and Steven Santiago; ten grandchildren: Anthony, Nicholas, Sammy Jr., Michael, Daniel, Stephanie, Matthew, Zachary, Tyler and Carly. She is also survived by her sister, Emerita Rodriguez. She was predeceased by her sister, Adamina Quiñones and her brothers, Jose, Adolfo and Rogelio Irizarry. With a large family, she is survived by many nieces and nephews.
She was a dedicated employee of Clairol, Inc. where she worked for 30 years before her retirement. A beloved mother who enjoyed cooking, taking care of her grandchildren and spending time with her family. She enjoyed going to the casinos, playing her daily numbers and watching her favorite game shows.
Due to the pandemic, a private service will be held for the immediate family.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 23, 2020