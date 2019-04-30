Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lynnae Bongiorno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynnae Bongiorno

Notice Condolences Flowers

Lynnae Bongiorno Notice
Memoriam In Loving Memory of LYNNAE BONGIORNO On Her 36th Anniversary in Heaven Lynnae, every time I shed a tear I am reminded of beautiful memories of you and how blessed I was to have a daughter like you; So giving and selfless, with such a beautiful smile. I thank God so much then and now because I always feel your presence and love. Although, nothing will ever be the same without you. We know that some day we will all be together again in a place where there is no suffering or pain and God will wipe every tear from our faces until then. Watch over us and shine your light upon us. You are loved forever, Mom, BJ, Joe, Joeilynnae and RJ xoxo
Published in StamfordAdvocate on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.