Memoriam In Loving Memory of LYNNAE BONGIORNO On Her 36th Anniversary in Heaven Lynnae, every time I shed a tear I am reminded of beautiful memories of you and how blessed I was to have a daughter like you; So giving and selfless, with such a beautiful smile. I thank God so much then and now because I always feel your presence and love. Although, nothing will ever be the same without you. We know that some day we will all be together again in a place where there is no suffering or pain and God will wipe every tear from our faces until then. Watch over us and shine your light upon us. You are loved forever, Mom, BJ, Joe, Joeilynnae and RJ xoxo Published in StamfordAdvocate on Apr. 30, 2019