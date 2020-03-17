|
M. Odessa Davis
M. Odessa Davis, age 97, transitioned peacefully on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at The Nathaniel Witherell. She was born on May 28, 1922 in Hardeeville, South Carolina to Rev. Oliver Stephenson and Etta Young Stephenson. Mrs. Davis was predeceased by her husband Mondell Davis, Sr. and son Gary W. Davis. She served as a Hairdresser and Home Health Aide for many years. She will always be remembered for her gentleness, grace and kindness toward others. Her memory will be treasured by her daughter, Helen L. Davis; her son, Mondell Davis, Jr. and his wife Barbara; two granddaughters, Mara Davis and Brandrea Davis and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. An executive order was issued Monday, March 16, 2020 by Governor Ned Lamont and the CDC limiting all public gatherings to a maximum of 50 people in the State of Connecticut. As a result of this restriction a visitation will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Graves Medley Funeral Services, 31 Stillwater Ave., Stamford, CT from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 10:00 a.m.– 11:00 a.m. at Bethel AME Church, 150 Fairfield Ave., Stamford, CT. The celebration of life of M. Odessa Davis will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Robert Jackson, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery, Darien, CT. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Lillian B. Crawford Missionary Society, Bethel AME Church, 150 Fairfield Ave., Stamford, CT 06902 in memory of M. Odessa Davis.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Mar. 18, 2020