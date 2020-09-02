M. Virginia Mihalik
M. VIRGINIA MIHALIK - 94, of Stamford passed away peacefully at Stamford Hospital on Friday, August 28, 2020.
Born Dec. 6, 1925 in Stamford she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Rohacik. Virginia worked as a legal secretary for Ryan Ryan Deluca LLP in Stamford, CT until her retirement at which time she went back to work at Rosenblum Newfield LLC working until she turned 89.
Virginia was a prolific reader, talented quilter, floral connoisseur and devoted grandmother. Her greatest pleasure was sewing baby quilts for friends and family's newborns. She was a strong woman of faith and attended St. Benedict-Our Lady of Montserrat RC Church.
Survived by her loving sister Jean Moriarty of Stamford; two sons and a daughter, George Mihalik of Stamford, Douglas Mihalik of Newington and Susan Parsons and her husband Joseph of Weston; five grandchildren, Samantha, Alexa and Caroline Parsons, Erin Mihalik and Kate Mclaughlin; two great-grandchildren Teagan and Hadley Mclaughlin, and her beloved cat Rafi.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband George J. Mihalik.
A committal service for Virginia will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at St. John R.C. Cemetery, 25 Camp Avenue, Darien, CT 06820.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Virginia Mihalik's memory to the Mercy Learning Center of Bridgeport, 637 Park Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06604 or online at www.mercylearningcenter.org
Funeral arrangements were made with the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory in Stamford, CT. To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com
