Madeline Arnold
Madeline Arnold (Polestra), lifelong resident of Stamford, CT, passed away on September 23, 2020. She was born June 17, 1926 and was one of four children born to the late Joseph and Antoinette (Cerreta) Polestra. She was 94 years old at the time of her passing.
Madeline is survived by her nieces, Lisa Polestra, Linda Barone and Karen Barone; nephews, Joseph Polestra and Albert Barone (Diane); three great-nephews and one great-niece. Madeline was preceded in death by her husband, James J. Gallett, Jr.; her husband from her second marriage, Edward Arnold; and her siblings, Anne Barone, Rose Cronchuck and Vito Polestra.
Family and friends may call at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 9:00-10:00 a.m. with a mass of Christian burial to follow at 10:30 a.m. at St. Gabriel R.C. Church, 1184 Newfield Avenue, in Stamford. The interment will immediately follow mass at St. John Cemetery in Darien.
The family would like to give special thanks to Madeline's caregivers, "the Marcia sisters," for their care and companionship, and to her neighbors, Lou and Lucille Bortot and family, for always being there for Madeline.
