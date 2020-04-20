|
|
Madeline R. Adimari
Madeline R. Adimari, 97, a longtime resident of Eastchester, NY; and formerly of Mt. Vernon, NY passed away on April 17, 2020. She was born February 17, 1923 to Joseph and Annunziata (Rinaldi) Covino in Mt. Vernon, NY. She was predeceased by her beloved husband John V. Adimari in 1995, and by her sisters Emily Covino Fumagalli, Mary Covino Freeman, and Gilda Covino Smith; and by her brothers, Alfred, Guido and Nicholas Covino.
Madeline is survived by her loving children Joyce Brandy; Nancy Allan; and John Adimari (Lillian); her six grandchildren Jenna, Allison and John Adimari; Robert Brandy; Kristen Nakashian (Dave); and Robert Allan (Marisa); and her four great-grandchildren Charlotte; Jack; James and Chloe. Madeline is also survived by her many loving nieces; nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
She will always be remembered for her great love and devotion to her family.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 21, 2020