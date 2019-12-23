The Advocate Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graves Medley Funeral Services
31 STILLWATER AVENUE
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 323-2666
Resources
More Obituaries for Maggie Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maggie Wright

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maggie Wright Notice
Maggie Wright
Maggie Wright, 96, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2019 at her residence. She was born on October 6, 1923 in Tillman, South Carolina to Alonzo McNeil, Sr. and Estelle Scott McNeil. She retired from Yale & Towne Manufacturing Company after numerous years of service. Her memory will be treasured by two sisters, Effie Powell and Janie Avery (Jim) and a host of loving nieces, nephews extended family and friends. Mrs. Wright was preceded in death by thirteen brothers and six sisters. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 10:00 – 11:00 am followed by a service of celebration at 11:00 am at Bethel AME Church, 150 Fairfield Ave., Stamford, CT with Rev. Dr. Robert Jackson officiating. Interment will follow at Woodland Cemetery. Services entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maggie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graves Medley Funeral Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -