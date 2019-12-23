|
Maggie Wright
Maggie Wright, 96, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2019 at her residence. She was born on October 6, 1923 in Tillman, South Carolina to Alonzo McNeil, Sr. and Estelle Scott McNeil. She retired from Yale & Towne Manufacturing Company after numerous years of service. Her memory will be treasured by two sisters, Effie Powell and Janie Avery (Jim) and a host of loving nieces, nephews extended family and friends. Mrs. Wright was preceded in death by thirteen brothers and six sisters. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 10:00 – 11:00 am followed by a service of celebration at 11:00 am at Bethel AME Church, 150 Fairfield Ave., Stamford, CT with Rev. Dr. Robert Jackson officiating. Interment will follow at Woodland Cemetery. Services entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Dec. 24, 2019