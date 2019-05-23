Home

MEMORIAM In Loving Memory of Marguerite "Marge" Munger May 1, 1940 ~ May 23, 2013 Your gentle face and patient smile, with sadness we recall, you had a kindly word for each and died beloved by all. The voice is mute and stilled the heart that loved us well and true, ah, bitter was the trial to part from one so good as you. You are not forgotten loved one nor will you ever be as long as life and memory last we will remember thee. We miss you now, our hearts are sore, as time goes by, we miss you more, your loving smile, your gentle face, no one can take your vacant place. From your loving husband, and family
Published in StamfordAdvocate on May 23, 2019
