|
|
Malcolm Edward Feinstein
Malcolm (Mal) Edward Feinstein, 81, of Boynton Beach, FL and formerly of Stamford, CT, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2019. Malcolm was born on September 19, 1937 to the late Hyman and Sara (Seidman) Feinstein in the Bronx, NY.
Malcolm is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 57 years, Muriel Feinstein, sons Michael Feinstein of Monroe, CT, Craig (Hilary) Feinstein of Stamford, CT, daughter Rebecca (Andy) Mozingo of Madison, CT, brother Steven (Debbie) Feinstein of Yorktown Heights, in-laws Harvey and Phyllis Fineman of Delray Beach, FL and Mark and Donna Cohen of Southbury, CT. He was predeceased by his brother Addy Feinstein. He cherished his seven grandchildren, Arielle, Zachary, Jacob, Justin, David, Nicholas and AJ. He was also loved by his nieces, nephews and many special friends.
Malcolm was a huge sports fan. Growing up in the Bronx, he, of course, loved the Yankees, and always told stories about sneaking into Yankee Stadium to watch the games. He also loved The Giants and could be found often playing tennis and golf with his friends.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 14 at Sharon Gardens Cemetery, 273 Lakeview Ave., Valhalla, NY 10595. Donations can be made in Mal's memory to Trustbridge Hospice at Trustbridge.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 13, 2019