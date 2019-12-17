|
|
Marc E. Thorne
Marc E. Thorne, a resident of Darien, passed away peacefully in the presence of his wife and sons on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Stamford Hospital. Born on December 14, 1938 in Rochester, NY, he was the son of the late David and Harriet Thorne.
Marc received a Bachelor's degree in economics from Cornell University and a Master's degree from Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, CT. He worked as a Systems Engineer for IBM.
Marc was extremely active in the Darien community. He brought enthusiasm, kindness and a gentle spirit to a broad variety of organizations and causes supporting the town. He was a member and former chairman of the Darien Democratic Town Committee, a member of the Darien RTM finance and budget committee, and he served as a town selectman from 2015 through the most recent election. He was an active member and former president of the Darien Men's Association, a bell ringer for the Salvation Army for many years and helped organize a group of volunteers with this effort, a Justice of Peace, a volunteer with Literacy Volunteers of America, a member and Choir member of the First Congregational Church. He was an Eagle Scout with the Boy Scouts of America, a member of the Darien Boat Club and a founding member of Keuka Lake Association.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Thorne of Darien, two sons, John Thorne of Los Angeles, CA and Andrew Thorne of Columbus, OH and two grandchildren, Luke and Caleb Thorne. He is also survived by a brother, Jim Thorne of Indianapolis, IN and two sisters, Debbie Leary of Rochester, NY and Susan Walker of Fort Myers, FL.
The family will receive friends at the Edward Lawrence Funeral Home, 2119 Post Road, Darien on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM. A Memorial Service will be held at the First Congregational Church, 14 Brookside Road, Darien on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 3:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a local charity of your choice. www.lawrencefuneralhome.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Dec. 18, 2019