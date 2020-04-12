|
Marcia Louise Sanchez
Marcia Louise Sanchez, 81, of Norwalk and a former resident of Stamford passed away peacefully from complications due to the Corona Virus on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Norwalk Hospital. She was born in Brentwood, NH on January 9, 1939 to the late Earl and Helen Bargiel MacIntosh.
Marcia was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She had a long and successful career that included positions at the Greenwich Country Club, Stanwich Country Club, and Rockrimmon Country Club. She also worked for G.E.C.C. before retiring as a merchandising manager for Compass Group. She was very creative and in her spare time enjoyed cooking, decorating and creating beautiful flower arrangements for her friends and family.
Marcia is survived by her loving daughters, Debby Faust and her husband Al, Robin Vitanza and her husband Mike, her grandchildren, Michael Vitanza and his wife Courtney, Nick Vitanza, Jackie Smith and her husband Sean and Michael Faugno as well as several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Marcia was predeceased by her husband Ramon Sanchez and her former husband, Roy Smith.
A graveside service will be held privately at Spring Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Marcia's memory to The Basilica of St. John the Evangelist RC Church, 279 Atlantic Street, Stamford, CT 06901.
The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the Sanchez family with the arrangements.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 13, 2020