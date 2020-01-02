The Advocate Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward Lawrence Funeral Home
2119 Boston Post Rd
Darien, CT 06820
(203) 655-6127
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcia Talcott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcia Wright Talcott


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcia Wright Talcott Notice
Marcia Wright Walcott
Marcia Wright Talcott, a resident of Norwalk and a former resident of Darien, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019 in Norwalk, CT. Born on October 13, 1936 in North Platt, NE, she was the daughter of the late Amos Alexander and Juanita Patricia Wright.
Marcia received a BA in English Literature from Lake Erie College. She was a part time secretary for the Darien Community Association for many years while raising her young children. She went on to be a full time executive assistant at Champion International Paper and then later for the Women's Tennis Association, both in Stamford, CT.
Marcia was a long-time member of the Darien United Methodist Church and the Darien Community Association.
She is survived by two daughters, Molly MacKerrow Talcott and Betsey Talcott Asher and one son, James Parker Talcott, Jr.; and one grandson, Amos Zaki Talcott Farooqi. She is also survived by a sister, Joye Wright Hurthle. She was predeceased by her husband, James Parker Talcott, a daughter, Amy Joye Talcott and a grandson, Aaron Zaki Talcott Farooqi.
A private internment service for family and friends will be held in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Parkinson's Foundation (Parkinson.org) and Girl Scouts of America (girlscouts.org).
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward Lawrence Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -