Marcia Wright Walcott
Marcia Wright Talcott, a resident of Norwalk and a former resident of Darien, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019 in Norwalk, CT. Born on October 13, 1936 in North Platt, NE, she was the daughter of the late Amos Alexander and Juanita Patricia Wright.
Marcia received a BA in English Literature from Lake Erie College. She was a part time secretary for the Darien Community Association for many years while raising her young children. She went on to be a full time executive assistant at Champion International Paper and then later for the Women's Tennis Association, both in Stamford, CT.
Marcia was a long-time member of the Darien United Methodist Church and the Darien Community Association.
She is survived by two daughters, Molly MacKerrow Talcott and Betsey Talcott Asher and one son, James Parker Talcott, Jr.; and one grandson, Amos Zaki Talcott Farooqi. She is also survived by a sister, Joye Wright Hurthle. She was predeceased by her husband, James Parker Talcott, a daughter, Amy Joye Talcott and a grandson, Aaron Zaki Talcott Farooqi.
A private internment service for family and friends will be held in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Parkinson's Foundation (Parkinson.org) and Girl Scouts of America (girlscouts.org).
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jan. 5, 2020