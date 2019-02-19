The Advocate Notices
|
Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home
453 Shippan Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
203-359-9999
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home
453 Shippan Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home
453 Shippan Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
The Church of the Archangels
1527 Bedford St
Stamford, CT
Margaret Cocolis Notice
Margaret M. Cocolis
Margaret M. Cocolis passed away February 17, 2019 at home surrounded by her loved ones following a lengthy illness.
Born March 15, 1928 in Stamford, CT. Daughter of the late George and Anna Melligon. She attended local schools and graduated from Stamford High School and Shorts Secretarial School. She was employed by Dorr Oliver, Combustion Engineering, and served as Executive Secretary to the Board of Representatives of the City of Stamford. After retiring from the City, Marge worked at the Ferguson Library and with the late Ernie DiMatteo started the Passport Office there.
Marge was a lifelong member of the Greek Orthodox Church of the Archangels. She was a member of the Archangels Seniors and for many years a member of the Ladies Philoptochos Society.
Marge is survived by her loving husband of sixty years, James W. Cocolis and daughter Elaine Grant. Also by the loves of her life, her adored granddaughters Katie and Caroline Grant. She is also survived by her sister Mary Louziotis (Jim) of New London, CT.
Marge was a completely unselfish person, always placing the needs and wants of others before her own.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Church of the Archangels Capital Fund.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Ave., Stamford, CT, (203)359-9999. A Trisagion Service will immediately follow at 7 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 21, 2018 at The Church of the Archangels, 1527 Bedford St., Stamford, CT. Interment to follow at Fairfield Memorial Park Cemetery, Stamford.
The arrangements are under the direction of Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com
Published in StamfordAdvocate on Feb. 19, 2019
