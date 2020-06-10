Margaret Dworkin Northrop
Margaret Dworkin Northrop of Barrington, Rhode Island. Peggy to her friends, she passed away on June 4 at age 72 after a long illness with Alzheimer's disease. Peggy was born in Newark, New Jersey, to Phyllis and Albert Dworkin and raised in Roslyn, Long Island, New York. She graduated from Roslyn public schools, having also attended Lycee d'Etat Jules Ferry, Paris, as a high school senior. She went on to graduate from Brown University, where she was a class president, and the Loyola University School of Law in Chicago. She practiced labor law, first in Chicago, and late in her career for the United Nations at its New York City headquarters. In some of the intervening years, she worked as a magistrate in the Connecticut court system while raising three sons. She was a loving mother to Robert, Matthew, and William Northrop, who survive her. Peggy was known for her kind and generous spirit, intelligence, courage, dedication to family and friends, and her fluency in French, which she mastered as an American Field Service exchange student in Paris. She very much enjoyed socializing, travelling, and spending time by the ocean. Additional survivors include her devoted husband, Tom Kraig, brother Peter Dworkin, granddaughters Katharine and Elizabeth Northrop, and grandson Charlie Northrop. Donations in her memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the American Civil Liberties Union. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Stamford, Connecticut, where she lived for many years and raised her family. For information, email northrop.rob@gmail.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jun. 10, 2020.