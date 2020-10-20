Margaret E. Carter
The North Star depicts a beacon of inspiration and hope to many. This was true of Margaret Ellendorth Freeman Carter who passed away on a beautiful Sunday, October 18, 2020. She was born on June 10, 1929, the third child of the late Jack and Eva Basann Jones Freeman of Mt. Kisco, NY. She was the beloved wife of the late James Marshall Carter and loving mother of the late Tyson Carter.
Mrs. Carter, "Granny" to those who knew and loved her, was a CNA-Caretaker to many throughout Stamford, Long Ridge Area and Greenwich. She was an Eastern Star of the Stamford Chapter and marched in the Stamford Parades each year. Granny enjoyed dancing and meeting with friends at the Elks Lodge No. 899. Her home was always open to others and filled with love and support. Her favorite pastimes were reading, playing the piano, traveling, cheering on Judge Judy, watching her grandkids, and visiting with family and friends. Granny's cooking was well known and exceptional. There isn't anyone that could say they knew the recipes as she always cooked from the soul. Granny always had time to talk and make you feel special.
She leaves to cherish her memory her brother, Johnny Freeman of Stratford, two daughters, Pamela Patton and Shirley Pettus both of Fayetteville, NC: three sons, Stephan Carter of New Haven, James Carter of Stratford, Billy Carter of Jacksonville, FL; her first granddaughter, Toni Carlton "Nique" and "Meatball" of New Haven. She will also be missed by her 16 grandchildren and host of great and great-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Carter's funeral service can be viewed via livestream on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/49190948
