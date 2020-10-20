1/1
Margaret E. Carter
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret E. Carter
The North Star depicts a beacon of inspiration and hope to many. This was true of Margaret Ellendorth Freeman Carter who passed away on a beautiful Sunday, October 18, 2020. She was born on June 10, 1929, the third child of the late Jack and Eva Basann Jones Freeman of Mt. Kisco, NY. She was the beloved wife of the late James Marshall Carter and loving mother of the late Tyson Carter.
Mrs. Carter, "Granny" to those who knew and loved her, was a CNA-Caretaker to many throughout Stamford, Long Ridge Area and Greenwich. She was an Eastern Star of the Stamford Chapter and marched in the Stamford Parades each year. Granny enjoyed dancing and meeting with friends at the Elks Lodge No. 899. Her home was always open to others and filled with love and support. Her favorite pastimes were reading, playing the piano, traveling, cheering on Judge Judy, watching her grandkids, and visiting with family and friends. Granny's cooking was well known and exceptional. There isn't anyone that could say they knew the recipes as she always cooked from the soul. Granny always had time to talk and make you feel special.
She leaves to cherish her memory her brother, Johnny Freeman of Stratford, two daughters, Pamela Patton and Shirley Pettus both of Fayetteville, NC: three sons, Stephan Carter of New Haven, James Carter of Stratford, Billy Carter of Jacksonville, FL; her first granddaughter, Toni Carlton "Nique" and "Meatball" of New Haven. She will also be missed by her 16 grandchildren and host of great and great-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Carter's funeral service can be viewed via livestream on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/49190948.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
via livestream
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home
50 Reef Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
203-255-1031
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved