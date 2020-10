IN LOVING IN MEMORY OF Margaret I. DiDonato 08/16/1925-10/22/2015 Mom, it's been 5 years today that you went into Heaven to be with your husband Tony. I know that you both are holding each other and dancing in Heaven together. We all love you, miss you, and think about you every day. Your Loving Family

