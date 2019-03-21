Margaret C. Klumpp

Margaret Craig Klumpp, 87 of Old Greenwich, passed peacefully on Saturday, March 16, 2019 with her daughter and son-in-law by her side. She was born in Greenwich, CT on November 14, 1931 to the late Thomas J. and Catherine M. Craig. Margaret was predeceased by her beloved husband of 56 years, William W. Klumpp and a daughter, Patricia Ann Klumpp.

Margaret is survived by her daughter, Carolyn K. Schmaling and husband, Scott Schmaling of Monroe, CT and six adoring grandchildren, David S. Schmaling and wife Marcia Honeycutt Schmaling of Four Oaks, NC, Andrew C. Schmaling, Catherine A. Schmaling, Theresa E. Morits and husband Tyler Morits, and William C. Schmaling all of Monroe and Margaret M. Schmaling of Milford, MA; as well as 3 great grandsons, Liam S. Schmaling, Joseph A. Morits and Lucas S. Morits. She is also survived by her son, William W. Klumpp, Jr. of San Diego, CA. She is also survived by a brother and sister and many nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.

Margaret graduated from Sacred Heart Academy, Stamford, CT and Merrill Business School. She retired from the Town of Greenwich, Public Health Department after 25 years. She was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Church, Riverside. Margaret volunteered over 40 years with the Greenwich Hospital Auxiliary, she also volunteered for Meals on Wheels in Greenwich and the New Covenant House in their Soup Kitchen. Margaret was also a longtime member of the Greenwich Woman's Club, Greenwich Garden Club.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Margaret Klumpps' name to the New Covenant House, 90 Fairfield Ave., PO Box 10883, Stamford, CT 06904.

Calling hours will be on Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Leo P. Gallagher and Son Funeral Home at 31 Arch St., Greenwich, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Riverside Ave., Riverside on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. Burial will be held at a later date privately with the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.leopgallaghergreenwich.com Published in StamfordAdvocate on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary