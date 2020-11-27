Margaret Kolb
Margaret Kolb (nee Mehrtens), 85, of Stamford, CT passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Herman and Lotte (Kobrow) Mehrtens. Margaret (Maggie) was born March 12, 1935 and raised in Greenwich, CT.
Maggie graduated from Greenwich High School in 1953 and worked in the insurance industry for over 55 years and retired from Rand Insurance at 79 years old. Maggie took great pride in her festive wardrobes and she was always ready for a family get together.
She married Robert (Bob) Kolb Sr. of Byram in 1955 and were lifelong residents of Greenwich and Stamford. They were married for over 60 years before Bob's passing in 2016. Maggie loved to spend time at home and in Rhode Island with her family and her great-grandchildren, which she adored and spoiled with love and ice cream.
Maggie is survived by her children: Lisa Faugno and her husband Sam of Stamford, CT; Robert Kolb Jr. and his wife Shelly of Wakefield, RI; her grandchildren: Krista Simpson Anderson and her husband Gus of Alexandria, VA; Michelle Fico and her husband Kevin of Stamford, CT; and Sam Faugno of Stamford, CT; great-grandchildren: Michael Eugene and Gabriel Robert Simpson; and Mary Margaret and Rose Katherine Fico; her siblings: Elizabeth and her husband Reverend John Kjoller of Cape Cod, MA; Herman Mehrtens of Beverly, MA; and by many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Affectionately referred to as Gammy Maggie by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she will be forever missed by all those she touched. May she forever rest in peace in the house of the Lord, and until we see her again, we thank God for her life with us here on earth.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her memory to: The Unquiet Professional; PO BOX 761 Wakefield, RI 02880.
Family will receive relative and friends at the Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford on Monday, November 30th from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Prayer service will be at 11 a.m. Her burial will follow at Fairfield Memorial Park, 230 Oaklawn Avenue in Stamford.
In compliance with state mandates and the safety of all those attending the services, it is mandatory to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing.
