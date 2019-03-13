The Advocate Notices
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
9 Granville Ave
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-6262
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
9 Granville Ave
Danbury, CT 06810
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
9 Granville Ave
Danbury, CT 06810
Margaret Kopp Notice
Margaret M. Kopp
Margaret (Sterc) Kopp, age 91 of Danbury, formerly of Stamford and Norwalk, wife of the late George F. Kopp and mother of Margaret "Marge" Gallo (Bernie) and John Kopp (Theresa), died Friday, March 8, 2019. Funeral services will take place on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury. Interment will follow in Fairfield Memorial Park, Stamford. The family will receive friends in the Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home on Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Margaret's memory may be made to New Milford Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice, 68 Park Lane Rd., New Milford, CT 06776.
Published in StamfordAdvocate on Mar. 13, 2019
