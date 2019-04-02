Resources More Obituaries for Margaret Weinberg Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Margaret Kurth Weinberg

Margaret (Peg) Kurth Weinberg passed away of natural causes on March 28, 2019. A 62-year resident of North Stamford, she was born in White Plains on July 3, 1928 to John Kurth and Elizabeth Wallace Kurth. Margaret was educated in White Plains public schools and went on to Oberlin College where she met her future husband, Peter Grove Weinberg, after he returned from military service. They graduated in 1949 and married on May 20, 1950. The Weinbergs had six children, Leslie Weinberg, Jill Adams, Sharon Menking, Donna Corman, Jason Weinberg and Beverly Garofalo. Margaret is survived by her husband of 69 years, her children, seven beloved grandchildren, ten nieces, and extended family. She was predeceased by two sisters, Florence Meuse and Joan Whitehead.

She was a devoted Democrat and an alternate delegate to the contentious 1968 Democratic convention in Chicago. A member of the State Central Democratic Committee for many years, she was associated with the late Governor Ella Grasso as both a campaign manager and as the head of the Governor's Office in southwest Connecticut. Margaret later received a Master's Degree in Public Administration from the University of Bridgeport and served as an adjunct professor at UConn Stamford.

A person of wide interests and passions, Margaret was an accomplished pianist, a voracious reader, and enjoyed the opera, symphony, art galleries and museums. In addition to visiting many National Parks, she traveled to over 70 countries where she reveled in the people and local cultures. Margaret took joy in the company of family, including an annual reunion at a family home in Bridgton, Maine. She also enjoyed many deep, longtime friendships with people from White Plains, Oberlin and the Four Brooks neighborhood. The deck off the living room at the Weinbergs' home reflected Margaret's love of the seasons: bird feeders to nourish the native birds, her potted flowers, and beloved tomato plants which she sprouted anew from seeds each year. Margaret was an inspiration to the many who knew and loved her.

There will be no services. Donations in Margaret's honor can be made to Children's Learning Centers of Fairfield County. Published in StamfordAdvocate on Apr. 2, 2019