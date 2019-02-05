Margaret Mary Ferrante

On Saturday, February 2, 2019, longtime New Canaan resident, Margaret 'Midge' Ferrante passed away peacefully with her family by her side after a sudden and brief bout with cancer at the age of 81. Midge was born January 3rd, 1938 in Chicago, IL to the late David and Gayle Ryan.

Midge attended Catholic school in Chicago and worked as an Executive Secretary at The Katz Agency. Following a chance meeting in an office elevator, a romance ensued and on October 29, 1967, she married Victor Ferrante. Over the years, they moved back and forth from Chicago to Connecticut several times, adding to their family along the way. In August of 1978 they settled into New Canaan, residing in the same residence for the past 41 years, where they raised their two daughters, Lisa and Michelle.

Midge had a passion for the theater and enjoyed trips to New York with Away for the Day to see numerous productions. She was also a lifelong avid reader and volunteered on a weekly basis with the New Canaan Library. Of those who have met her and know her dearly, they will undoubtedly call out her quick wit, engaging smile and her kind and compassionate spirit.

She is survived by her husband Victor, her daughters and their husbands, Lisa Ferrante and Jeffrey Sandreuter of New Canaan, Michelle Ferrante Walsh and Keith Walsh of Stamford; and grandson Graham Walsh.

The family will receive friends at Hoyt Funeral Home, 199 Main St. in New Canaan on Thursday, February 7th from 4-8 p.m. A mass of Christian Burial to celebrate her life will be held on Friday, February 8th, 10:30 a.m. at St. Aloysius Church in New Canaan. As a way to pay homage and bring life into this trying time, 'Easter' hats are encouraged. Her family always made it a tradition for their Easter celebrations. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Midge's memory may be made to the New Canaan Library.

For online condolences and directions, please visit ww.hoytfuneralhome.com Published in StamfordAdvocate from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2019