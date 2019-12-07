|
|
Margaret Feeley Merritt
Marge Merritt was born in New York state on March 24, 1926 and passed away in Fleming Island, Fl on December 3, 2019, she was 93!
After moving to Fleming Island she went to work for Signature Health in Orange Park and worked till she was 90. She loved everyone there and brought her dog, Toby, with her to cheer up patients and staff. Her family joked that Toby came before anyone else in the family. Toby will miss her tremendously.
Marge had a large family and is survived by 2 daughters and 2 sons, Cheryl Larkin Alward (Michael Mooney), Daniel T Merritt, Tricia (Patrick J) Murphy and Richard E Merritt Jr.
Marge had 10 Grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, her sister JoeAnn Feeley Whipple, 2 sisters-in-law Pat Merritt Brennan and Jean Merritt Serdy, many nieces and nephews and countless friends.
Marge was predeceased by her husband and best friend Richard E. (Dick) Merritt, her parents, her parents-in-law, and her brothers.
Marge was an avid tennis player till her mid 80's and played at the Stamford Yacht Club in Connecticut, Meadows CC in Sarasota, FL and at Eagle Harbor in Fleming Island, FL.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St Jude Children's Hospital.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Dec. 8, 2019