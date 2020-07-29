Margaret Teplica

Margaret "Peggy" Teplica

Oct 5, 1929 - Jul 20, 2020 Margaret "Peggy" Teplica, 90, of Stamford, CT, passed peacefully of natural causes. She was born in Vevey, Switzerland to her mother the late Margaret MacIntosh Buck and her father the late John Buck. Peggy had two siblings; the late John Buck of Santa Monica, CA and the late Leila Buck Cruciano of Windsor, CA.

Peggy's father worked for the Nestle Company that sent him and family all over the world, including; Switzerland, Africa, China, and India before arriving in Stamford where she met her husband Charles "Duke" Teplica. They raised their family in the Glenbrook area of Stamford and enjoyed boating on Long Island Sound and Candlewood Lake, gardening, shopping, beach visits and family gatherings.

Preceded in death by her husband, Duke Teplica, and her daughter Michele Teplica Wilson, Peggy is survived by her loving children, son Scott Teplica and wife Sandy Buchanan of Rockledge, FL, son Glenn Teplica and wife Michele Russell of Stamford, CT, and daughter Sherry Kellner and husband John Kellner, of Stamford, CT, and her grandchildren Lauren, Heather, Bonnie, Tina, Brian, Matthew, Steven, Ashley, Brittany, Tyler, and five great-grandchildren.



