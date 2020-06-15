Margaret Wajda
Margaret R. Wajda
Margaret R. Wajda, age 60, passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, June 14th. She was a nurse for many years at Bridgeport Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center (Hall-Brooke). She was known for her gentleness and compassion and she always looked for the good in everyone she met. She was loved by her family and she took great pride in her children and grandchildren. She was blessed to be happily married to her soulmate of 32 years. She was a proud Nana and was happiest when together with her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Andrew Wajda, her 3 children, Mathew, Nicholas and Emily, her 2 grandchildren, Tyler and Gianna, her father Edmond (Ted) Ross, her sister Tamson Ross Arnold, and her brother Geoffrey Ross.
Due to concerns at this time concerning social gatherings and social distancing, all funeral and interment services will be held privately for immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society by visiting www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com.



Published in Connecticut Post & Stamford Advocate on Jun. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 348-4949
