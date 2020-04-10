|
Margo Ann Brown
Margo Ann Brown (Caporizzo), a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many, passed away at Stamford Hospital on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 following a courageous battle with cancer. She was born to the late William and Mollie (Gerardi) Caporizzo on October 19, 1947 in Stamford. Margo was 72 years old at the time of her passing.
After graduating from Stamford Catholic High School (Class of '65) and St. Raphael's School of Nursing (Class of '68) she worked as a nurse at both Stamford Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital for 12 years until she decided to stay home and raise her 3 children. After her children were grown, she worked at Trinity Catholic High School in the business office until she retired in 2012. She spent the remainder of her life doing what she loved; knitting, reading, and enjoying as much time as she could with her husband, children, and grandchildren. Margo enjoyed nothing more than being surrounded by her loving family and friends, but most especially being "Mimi" to her six (soon to be seven) grandchildren.
Margo is survived by her beloved husband of 44 years; Peter Brown, her children; Peter Brown, Jr. and wife Erica, Matthew Brown and wife Shannon and Megan Busby and husband Jason, six grandchildren whom she adored; Noah, Dylan, Lucy, Liam, Maggie and Ella, her brother and sister-in-law; William and Angie Caporizzo, brothers-in-law; Edward Brown (Jill), Stephen Brown (Lisa) and James Brown (Debbie), and many nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
A memorial service for Margo will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Stamford Firefighters Burn Foundation, 629 Main Street, Stamford, CT 06901.
The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the Brown family with Margo's funeral arrangements. If you care to leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit the guestbook hosted on cognetta.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/NicholasFCognettaFuneralHomeCrematory.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 12, 2020