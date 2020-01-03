The Advocate Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home
2900 Summer Street
Stamford, CT 069054304
(203) 327-1313
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of the Holy Spirit
403 Scofield Town Road
Stamford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margrith Tatarko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margrith Tatarko

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margrith Tatarko Notice
Margrith T. Tatarko
Martgrith Tatarko, native of Switzerland, wife of the late Paul A. Tatarko passed away on December 31, 2019.
She is survived by her sister, Cornelia Zogg-Troller of Innsbruck, Austria and her sister-in-law Marina Pardo de Troller of Bogotá, Colombia, her nephew Karl Troller, nieces Patricia Troller and Ingrid Troller of Bogotá, Colombia. She is also survived by great-nieces and nephews Camila, Julián, Mia and Martín.
Margrith T. Tatarko was the retired owner of Margrith Troller Direct Mail specializing in direct mail for the not for profit organizers.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, January 6th at 10:00 am at Church of the Holy Spirit, 403 Scofield Town Road, Stamford, CT. Interment will follow at State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown, CT.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Bennet Cancer Center, Stamford Hospital.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margrith's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -