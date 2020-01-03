|
|
Margrith T. Tatarko
Martgrith Tatarko, native of Switzerland, wife of the late Paul A. Tatarko passed away on December 31, 2019.
She is survived by her sister, Cornelia Zogg-Troller of Innsbruck, Austria and her sister-in-law Marina Pardo de Troller of Bogotá, Colombia, her nephew Karl Troller, nieces Patricia Troller and Ingrid Troller of Bogotá, Colombia. She is also survived by great-nieces and nephews Camila, Julián, Mia and Martín.
Margrith T. Tatarko was the retired owner of Margrith Troller Direct Mail specializing in direct mail for the not for profit organizers.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, January 6th at 10:00 am at Church of the Holy Spirit, 403 Scofield Town Road, Stamford, CT. Interment will follow at State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown, CT.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Bennet Cancer Center, Stamford Hospital.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jan. 4, 2020